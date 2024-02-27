The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after buying an additional 150,470 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 47.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after buying an additional 22,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $144.85 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $161.15. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

