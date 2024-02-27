The Pennant Group (PNTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) will be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect The Pennant Group to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Pennant Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.23 million, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The Pennant Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

