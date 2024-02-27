The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target to $32.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.79% from the stock’s current price.

PPC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of PPC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.75. 567,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,900. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.19%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,861,000 after acquiring an additional 250,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,067,000 after purchasing an additional 401,749 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,097,000 after purchasing an additional 72,446 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,510,000 after purchasing an additional 490,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

