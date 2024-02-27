The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.05 on April 4th

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from The Brunner Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Brunner Investment Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

LON BUT opened at GBX 1,241.79 ($15.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £530.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2,722.22 and a beta of 0.68. The Brunner Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 964 ($12.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,245 ($15.79). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,182.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Brunner Investment Trust

In other The Brunner Investment Trust news, insider James Sharp bought 4,911 shares of The Brunner Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,144 ($14.51) per share, with a total value of £56,181.84 ($71,260.58). 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Brunner Investment Trust

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

