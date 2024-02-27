The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Issue $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

TSE:BNS traded up C$1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$65.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,865. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$55.20 and a 1-year high of C$70.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.34.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

