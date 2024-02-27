The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Issue $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.
Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance
TSE:BNS traded up C$1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$65.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,865. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$55.20 and a 1-year high of C$70.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Nova Scotia
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Nova Scotia
- What is a Dividend King?
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.