TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$4,033,480.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.67, for a total value of C$4,033,480.00.

TFI International stock traded down C$2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$200.82. 90,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,970. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$182.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$172.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$137.36 and a one year high of C$204.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TFI International from C$183.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$181.00.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

