TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) is Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,031 shares during the period. TFI International accounts for about 3.8% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TFI International worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFII. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $5,941,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TFI International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.28.

TFI International Stock Performance

NYSE:TFII traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.04. The stock had a trading volume of 74,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,777. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.96 and a 12-month high of $151.30.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

About TFI International

(Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.