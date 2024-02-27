Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Increases Dividend to $3.50 Per Share

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 3.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25.

Texas Pacific Land has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TPL traded up $15.64 on Tuesday, hitting $1,575.87. 4,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,898. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $1,266.21 and a 1-year high of $2,000.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,524.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,687.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

