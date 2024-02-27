Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Increases Dividend to $3.50 Per Share

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 3.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25.
Texas Pacific Land has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE TPL traded up $15.64 on Tuesday, hitting $1,575.87. 4,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,898. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $1,266.21 and a 1-year high of $2,000.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,524.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,687.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Read Our Latest Report on Texas Pacific Land
About Texas Pacific Land
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Pacific Land
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.