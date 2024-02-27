Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,733 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Tesla by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.88. 36,033,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,084,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $646.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,928 shares of company stock worth $20,545,953 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

