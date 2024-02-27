Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,723 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 2.3% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Tesla by 94.5% during the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.64. The company had a trading volume of 46,520,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,414,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.84 and a 200 day moving average of $231.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,545,953. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.