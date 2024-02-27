Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,255 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.5% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $47,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,118,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,513,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.84 and its 200 day moving average is $231.40. The company has a market cap of $644.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,545,953. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

