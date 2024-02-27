Tesco (LON:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 278.50 ($3.53) on Friday. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 244.10 ($3.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 303.70 ($3.85). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 289.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 277.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69. The stock has a market cap of £19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,392.50, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, insider Dame Carolyn Fairbairn bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($133,181.13). Insiders bought a total of 35,144 shares of company stock valued at $10,541,403 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

