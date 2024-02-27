Tennant Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Tennant has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Tennant has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

TNC stock opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.06. Tennant has a 12 month low of $63.30 and a 12 month high of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.87 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Tennant's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities raised shares of Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tennant by 64.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tennant by 18.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 42.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

