Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

TFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.56.

TFX opened at $227.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.54 and its 200 day moving average is $223.24. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Teleflex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

