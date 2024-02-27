TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Raised to $28.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered TechnipFMC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.66.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Stock Up 2.0 %

FTI stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 182.93 and a beta of 1.62.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $665,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,550,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,244,000 after purchasing an additional 555,572 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4,326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,940 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,117,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,120,000 after purchasing an additional 345,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,050 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.