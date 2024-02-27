TD Securities Lowers Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$4.25

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SDE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.22.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SDE stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,620. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$2.63 and a twelve month high of C$16.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.58. The stock has a market cap of C$549.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67.

In other Spartan Delta news, Director Kevin Overstrom bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.86 per share, with a total value of C$571,960.00. In other news, Director Fotis Kalantzis purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$424,200.00. Also, Director Kevin Overstrom purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.