TD Securities Lowers Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target to C$14.00

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 76.10% from the company’s previous close.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MDI traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 81,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,024. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of C$652.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. Major Drilling Group International has a twelve month low of C$6.81 and a twelve month high of C$11.45.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of C$206.95 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.960193 EPS for the current year.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

