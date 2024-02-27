TD Securities Increases Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$56.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIF. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$51.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Altus Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$52.72.

Shares of AIF opened at C$48.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,629.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$35.29 and a 1-year high of C$61.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

In other Altus Group news, Director Raymond Mikulich bought 1,000 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.19 per share, with a total value of C$39,190.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

