TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) is Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 109,859 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for about 3.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $26,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 158.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,980. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 138.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.