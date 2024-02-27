Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Up to $33.16

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.16, but opened at $36.18. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $35.91, with a volume of 158,310 shares trading hands.
TARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.
In related news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 8,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $136,286.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,365.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $45,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,156. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
