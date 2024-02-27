Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028,083 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 964,613 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.89% of Tapestry worth $58,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $700,445,000 after buying an additional 210,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,018,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $403,032,000 after buying an additional 280,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $410,396,000 after buying an additional 160,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,461,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $362,139,000 after buying an additional 136,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

