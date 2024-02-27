Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204,748 shares during the quarter. Tanger comprises about 4.7% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Tanger worth $21,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,889,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,882,000 after buying an additional 399,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,538,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82,202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,744,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,417,000 after purchasing an additional 261,933 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.08. 188,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Tanger Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Tanger’s payout ratio is 113.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKT shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tanger from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

