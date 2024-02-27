Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,398 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,051,000 after purchasing an additional 108,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after purchasing an additional 211,208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,079,000 after purchasing an additional 193,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MGK stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $282.56. The stock had a trading volume of 73,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,551. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.60. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $182.31 and a one year high of $286.30.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

