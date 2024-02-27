Synovus Financial Corp Sells 5,013 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.9% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $78,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after acquiring an additional 642,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after acquiring an additional 355,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $771.92. 2,238,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $654.76 and its 200-day moving average is $602.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $794.47. The company has a market capitalization of $733.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 89.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

