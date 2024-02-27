Synovus Financial Corp Sells 4,108 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $74,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $371.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market cap of $369.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $374.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $354.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.