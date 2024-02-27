Synovus Financial Corp Sells 4,047 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.22. 4,531,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,578,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $161.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

