Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,516 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $13,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IWN traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.39. 211,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.24 and its 200 day moving average is $142.62. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

