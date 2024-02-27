Synovus Financial Corp Has $9.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,250,435 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.13. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.