Synovus Financial Corp Has $9.54 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 20.5% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth about $422,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth about $1,397,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in RTX by 157.5% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 24,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.71. 822,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,593,117. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average of $82.34.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

