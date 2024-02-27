Synovus Financial Corp Has $12.64 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 441,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,829,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

