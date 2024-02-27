Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,545,953 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.10. 32,442,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,084,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.84 and a 200-day moving average of $231.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

