Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $13,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.51. 3,506,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,475,215. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

