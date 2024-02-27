Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.62. The company had a trading volume of 82,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,354. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.47. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $343.39 and a fifty-two week high of $523.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

