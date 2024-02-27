Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.75. 276,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,710. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.59.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.