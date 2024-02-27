Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 3,297 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 33.7% during the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,667,000 after purchasing an additional 41,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.59. The company had a trading volume of 680,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,775,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

