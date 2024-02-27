Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $594.60.

Get Synopsys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $575.70 on Friday. Synopsys has a one year low of $350.58 and a one year high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.