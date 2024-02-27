Sylogist Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Sylogist Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Sylogist stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.85. 4,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sylogist has a 1-year low of C$4.62 and a 1-year high of C$9.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$208.59 million, a PE ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Sylogist and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

