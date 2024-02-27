Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.62

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 212579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.
Suzano Stock Up 3.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.
Suzano Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This is a boost from Suzano’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Suzano’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.
Institutional Trading of Suzano
Suzano Company Profile
Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Suzano
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Domino’s Q4 2023 report: Hot and fresh or cold and crusty?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Goldman upgraded Nvidia stock, one metric says it could go higher
Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.