Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.62

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 212579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Suzano Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.

Suzano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This is a boost from Suzano’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Suzano’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Institutional Trading of Suzano

Suzano Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Suzano by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Suzano in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Suzano in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

