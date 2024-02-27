Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Surge Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SGY opened at C$6.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$684.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.78. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.89 and a twelve month high of C$9.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total transaction of C$51,525.46. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

