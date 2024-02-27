Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$12.75 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPB. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.69.

TSE SPB opened at C$9.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.85. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.05 and a one year high of C$11.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 342.86%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

