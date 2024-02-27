Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

SHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 0.1 %

SHO stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after buying an additional 2,937,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,719.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,600,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after buying an additional 2,457,668 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 9,579,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,570,000 after buying an additional 2,225,579 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Articles

