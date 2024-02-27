Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Evercore ISI

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOVA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.23.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $848.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $24.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,486,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,917,000 after purchasing an additional 215,905 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

