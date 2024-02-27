Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. 6,401,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,956,742. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

