Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $509.04. 2,186,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,880. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $512.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $486.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.70. The company has a market cap of $393.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

