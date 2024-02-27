Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Given a C$26.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) has been given a C$26.00 price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

SCR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strathcona Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.29.

Strathcona Resources stock traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.61. 14,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,957. Strathcona Resources has a 1 year low of C$20.16 and a 1 year high of C$30.48. The stock has a market cap of C$5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.37.

In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Connie De Ciancio purchased 3,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.53 per share, with a total value of C$81,243.18. Also, Director Cody Church purchased 1,140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,080.00. Insiders own 9.14% of the company's stock.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

