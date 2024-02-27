StockNews.com Upgrades Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 0.7 %

MMI stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.23. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.24 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Marcus & Millichap

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is presently -56.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

