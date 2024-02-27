StockNews.com Upgrades Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01. Gentex has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at $618,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 112.3% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 130.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 149.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,951,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,488,000 after purchasing an additional 36,461 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

