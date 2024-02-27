StockNews.com Upgrades AMETEK (NYSE:AME) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.25.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $178.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $180.12.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,549,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 11.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $7,651,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

