StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.31.

Get Splunk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Splunk

Splunk Price Performance

Splunk stock opened at $155.55 on Friday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $155.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 370.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter worth about $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Splunk by 34.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter worth about $357,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Splunk by 8.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.