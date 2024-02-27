StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

OCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCX

OncoCyte Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of OCX stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.